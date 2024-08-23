Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Shares Down 1.9%

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,540 ($33.00) and last traded at GBX 2,550 ($33.13). 154,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 168,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,600 ($33.78).

The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,256.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,431.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,136.01.

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

