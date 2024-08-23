Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.96 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.96 ($0.03). Approximately 300,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 861,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Alpha Growth Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

Alpha Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.