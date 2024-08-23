Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSW) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 66,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 12,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. The company's Alpha-DaRT technology is in clinical trials for various forms comprising skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, lung, liver, and breast cancers; preclinical or pending clinical studies for brain and other cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

