AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$33.94 and last traded at C$33.89, with a volume of 93225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.73.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ALA. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.80.
Insider Activity
AltaGas Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.31.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.07%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
Further Reading
