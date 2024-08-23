Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Up to $85.84

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.84, but opened at $89.65. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $88.03, with a volume of 28,069 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.35.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $53,289.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,749.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, insider Raoul Maitra sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $99,199.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,211.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $53,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,749.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,235 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,275. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

