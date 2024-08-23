AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) COO Kevin P. Moran Sells 137,500 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) COO Kevin P. Moran sold 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AlTi Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTI opened at $4.16 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $499.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.