Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Altimmune to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut Altimmune from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Altimmune stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Altimmune has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $110,475.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,510.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

