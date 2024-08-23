Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Trading Up 2.6%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 9,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 16,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

About Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. ( NYSE:AAMC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

