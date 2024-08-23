ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ALXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital cut ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 6.8 %

ALXO stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $368,643. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 394.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

