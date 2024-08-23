Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by VanderPol Investments L.L.C.

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 239,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 84,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $176.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock worth $1,212,453,840. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

