Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,528 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ambev by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,292,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 27.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,395 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

