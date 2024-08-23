Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,349 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,325,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 936,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ambev by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,805,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,629 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ambev by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 581,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 44,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Trading Down 1.3 %

ABEV opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

