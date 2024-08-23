Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 414,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.93 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.