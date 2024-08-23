América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after buying an additional 5,627,860 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,575,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

