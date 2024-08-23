American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.39. 31 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:AEMB Free Report ) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.31% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

