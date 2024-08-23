American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.39. 31 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.
