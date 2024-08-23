American Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AFG. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

AFG stock opened at $130.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $127.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

