American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

American Public Education Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of APEI opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 14.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Public Education by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 329.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 326,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 43.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 106,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 121.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 59,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $831,464.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,131,066.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.