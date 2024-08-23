American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.42

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.42 and traded as high as $17.25. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 2,150 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

The firm has a market cap of $271.80 million, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a current ratio of 33.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) by 425.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Further Reading

