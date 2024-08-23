American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
AMS stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.70.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.