American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.70.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

