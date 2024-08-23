American Software, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 110.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 231.6%.

American Software stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.71.

American Software last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Software news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. acquired 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

