American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Maxim Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get American Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on American Software

American Software Stock Down 0.5 %

AMSWA stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.71. American Software has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Software news, Director James B. Miller, Jr. acquired 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,350 shares in the company, valued at $318,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Miller, Jr. bought 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Quarry LP grew its position in American Software by 121.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in American Software by 158.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Software by 720.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Software by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

(Get Free Report)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.