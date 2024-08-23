American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $140.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 202.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $44,441,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

