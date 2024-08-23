Americanas S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BZWHF)

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Americanas Stock Performance

Americanas stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. Americanas has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

