Americanas S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BZWHF)

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.
Americanas Stock Performance
Americanas stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. Americanas has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $24.07.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Americanas
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Synopsys: Looking to Stay Ahead of Industry Trends after Solid Q3
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Willams-Sonoma Completes Stock Split: Buy It on the Dip
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Diabetes and Neuro Products Ignite Medtronic’s Q1 Earnings Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.