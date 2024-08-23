America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $378.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.72.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 26,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,367,993.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

