Americas Silver Corp to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Americas Silver from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Americas Silver Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of USAS opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $69.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.88%. The company had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2,806.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,783 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Americas Silver by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 880,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.