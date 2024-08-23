Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

