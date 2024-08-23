Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Shares Down 1.6%

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 54,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 257,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.