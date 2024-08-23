Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Alphabet by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41,476 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 187,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 116,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,237,621. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

