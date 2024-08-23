AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) vs. Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Head-To-Head Analysis

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMTD Digital and Bitcoin Depot’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $27.83 million 20.23 $41.74 million N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot $629.50 million 0.16 -$26.10 million ($1.87) -0.91

Profitability

AMTD Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitcoin Depot.

This table compares AMTD Digital and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -483.86% -38.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMTD Digital and Bitcoin Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.40%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Volatility & Risk

AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AMTD Digital beats Bitcoin Depot on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

