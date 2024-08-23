Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.39

Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $6.75. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 14,026 shares changing hands.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 25,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

About Amtech Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 210,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at $375,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

