Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.39

Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $6.75. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 14,026 shares changing hands.
Amtech Systems Stock Up 1.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 25,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.
