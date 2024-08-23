Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $257.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.64.

ADI opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day moving average is $211.06. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,812 shares of company stock worth $9,648,861. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

