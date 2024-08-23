Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Lowered to $266.00 at Truist Financial

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $266.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ADI opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $9,648,861. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.6% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.