Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADI. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.64.

Analog Devices stock opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $9,648,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 28.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

