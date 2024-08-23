Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $255.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.64.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.06. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $9,648,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,102,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,654 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

