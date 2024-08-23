Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.64.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $221.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.06.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock worth $9,648,861. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 28.6% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

