Analysts Issue Forecasts for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair analyst J. Ho expects that the network technology company will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $349.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.45. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,372 shares of company stock valued at $118,440,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,315,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $509,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

