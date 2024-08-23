Analysts Issue Forecasts for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RAPT. Guggenheim cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 176,725.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 706,900 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 534,172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 188.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 520,368 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,533,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4,183.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 456,275 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

