Analysts Issue Forecasts for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Targa Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $142.84 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $144.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,137,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock worth $5,623,890. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

