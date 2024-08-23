Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.32 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 26.43%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.57.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$64.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.76. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.55%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

