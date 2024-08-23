Analysts Offer Predictions for Bit Digital, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Wednesday.

Bit Digital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 4.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $3,384,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $1,583,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,309 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 165,044 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.