Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DTE Energy (DTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) recently:

8/20/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $120.00 to $137.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – DTE Energy is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2024 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2024 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $111.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $123.34 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,478,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,076,000 after buying an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

