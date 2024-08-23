Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2024 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2024 – MercadoLibre was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2024 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2024 – MercadoLibre had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – MercadoLibre was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,988.83 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,029.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,724.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,639.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

