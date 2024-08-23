Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Udemy (UDMY)

Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2024 – Udemy was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/8/2024 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Udemy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Udemy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.17 million. Analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,400 shares of company stock worth $611,340. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,983,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in Udemy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

