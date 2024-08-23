Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Udemy (UDMY)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2024

Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 8/13/2024 – Udemy was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 8/8/2024 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/8/2024 – Udemy is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/2/2024 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/1/2024 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/1/2024 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/1/2024 – Udemy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.
  • 8/1/2024 – Udemy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/22/2024 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.17 million. Analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,400 shares of company stock worth $611,340. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,983,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in Udemy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.