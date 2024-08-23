Analysts Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

MITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITT opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $206.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

