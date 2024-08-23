Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price at $14.80

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

