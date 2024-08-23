Analysts Set ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) PT at $20.33

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRY shares. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,496,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,396,272.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 472,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

