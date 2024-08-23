Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

BIGC opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 572,396 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after buying an additional 904,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 282,380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,327,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,061,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

