Analysts Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price at $108.00

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.19. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $107.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

