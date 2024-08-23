Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Target Price at $199.64

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.64.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $210.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average of $182.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

