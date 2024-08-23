Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Target Price at $244.00

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $244.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,354,000 after purchasing an additional 831,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $209.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.82 and a 200-day moving average of $192.23. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

